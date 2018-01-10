Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor Blanca Blanco defended her decision to wear red to the Golden Globes.

Almost all the celebrities at the annual awards turned up wearing black as a symbol of protest against harassment and gender inequality in Hollywood.

However, Blanco ditched the black dress code and instead opted for a red cut-out dress.

The actor was slammed on Twitter for her choice and ditching the dress code.

In response to the criticism, Blanco told People magazine, "I love red. Wearing red does not mean I am against the movement." "I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to break the cycle of abuse through their actions and fashion style choices. It is one of many factors leading women to a safer place because of their status. I am excited about the Times Up movement; true change is long overdue," she added. PTI RB RB .

