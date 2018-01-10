Ahmedabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa today urged the IAF personnel to upgrade professional knowledge and expertise so as to maintain cutting edge in optimal utilisation of sophisticated combat systems.

He lauded the efforts put in by personnel at the Air Force Station, Jamnagar, in maintaining systems and equipment in a high state of combat readiness.

Dhanoa was addressing a ceremonial parade at the Air Force Station, around 270km from here.

The Chief of Air Staff gave an overview of the planned acquisitions and urged personnel to put in efforts to upgrade professional knowledge and expertise so as to maintain cutting edge by optimum utilisation of sophisticated combat systems, a defence release stated.

He was addressing the ceremonial parade on the second day of his two-day visit to the Air Force Station.

Dhanoa and his wife, Kamal Preet Dhanoa, who is also president of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Central), arrived at the Air Force Station yesterday for a two-day inspection visit, the release stated.

"A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Chief of The Air Staff (CAS) on his arrival. He was briefed on the present progress of operational, maintenance and administrative activities at the base.

"The CAS visited various combat units and squadrons of the station and interacted with the air warriors," the release stated. PTI KA RSY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.