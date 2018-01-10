New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Cabinet today cleared a pact between India and Canada to enhance cooperation in the field of science and technology, ahead of the expected visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to New Delhi.

The MoU will foster scientific cooperation between Research and Development and academic institutions of India and Canada.

"An innovative model of R&D cooperation between India and Canada will be implemented under a MoU concluded by the Department of Science and Technology with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) of Canada," a government statement said.

The MoU comes ahead of Trudeau's India visit which is likely to take place in the first quarter of this year.

Under this MoU, the India-Canada Centre for Innovative Multidisciplinary Partnership to Accelerate Community Transformation and Sustainability (IC-IMPACTS) programme will be supported to promote India-Canada multidisciplinary research partnerships.

The participants will include researchers from scientific organisations, academia and R&D laboratories from India and Canada.

This will help to develop institutional networking and support the establishment of connections between scientific organisations, scientists and specialists of India and Canada, the statement said. PTI PR ASK ASK .

