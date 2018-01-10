systems New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) India and Malaysia today discussed cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and the establishment of an Ayurveda Chair at a private university in Malaysia, the AYUSH ministry said here.

As part of an agreement signed in 2010, the two countries held the fifth bilateral technical meeting on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine in New Delhi.

Officials from the two countries discussed several issues, including the setting up of an Ayurveda Chair in University of UTAR in Malaysia and professional training in Panchakarma therapy for Malaysian experts in India, said the statement.

They also discussed the evaluation of safety and efficacy of combining Ayurvedic and traditional products for clinical trials, a bilateral MoU between National Medicinal Plants Board under the AYUSH ministry and Malaysia for cooperation in the field of medicinal plants and registration of homeopathic practitioners and their capacity building module in Malaysia.

The Malaysian side briefed their Indian counterparts on recent developments in traditional medicine in their country.

"They expressed their keen desire for capacity building programmes for their experts in India to understand analytical parameters with regard to Indian medicine and for Panchkarma courses being conducted in India," the statement said.

The AYUSH ministry highlighted the registration of AYUSH practitioners and products in Malaysia and expressed desire to enhance cooperation for designing and developing strategies in the field of traditional medicine in Malaysia, it added. PTI PLB ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.