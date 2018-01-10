Kottayam (Ker), Jan 10 (PTI) The Director of a private institute for rehabilitation of prisoners' children was today arrested for allegedly raping four minor girls at the facility near here last year, the police said today.

Joseph Mathew (61), director of Pambady-based Aswasa Bhavan here, was arrested in July last for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

He was out on bail in this case.

The institute was sealed by the police in July last following his arrest.

Four more girls recently came forward against Mathew with complaints of rape which allegedly happened early last year. Mathew went absconding after this,the police said.

The girls had given statements to district Childline officials, complaining about rape.

The Childline authorities forwarded the case to the police for necessary legal action.

Mathew surrendered before police when they intensified the search for him following which he was arrested, the police said.

He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The institute was set up three decades ago with the aim of providing maximum care and education to the children of prisoners. PTI COR TGB BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.