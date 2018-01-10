Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president G A Mir today asked party cadres to get ready to take on the PDP-BJP government in the state and expose their failures and misdeeds, and prepare for the panchayat polls.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to hold the much-awaited panchayat elections from mid-February.

"Although the state government has weakened the Panchayat Raj System, Congress cadre should get ready for taking on the PDP-BJP dispensation to expose their failures and misdeeds and prepare for electoral battles, especially panchayat polls," Mir told party leaders and workers at Congress headquarters here.

Mir said, "Our cadre should reach out to the people expose the failures and misdeeds of the present coalition government in order to educate them about the falsehood and double standards of the PDP-BJP dispensation on governance and security situation." He said by weakening of Panchayati Raj System has taken away the basic right of the people and they would be exhorted to teach the coalition partners a lesson for their "failures, betrayals and falsehood".

Extending hearty greetings to Insha Mushtaq, blinded by security forces -- whose wounded face sparked an outcry against the use of pellets in Kashmir -- on clearing the 10th standard board examinations Mir praised her hard work and confidence. PTI AB NSD .

