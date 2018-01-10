Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has a potential to produce 16,475 MW of hydro power as per the assessment made by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh told Legislative Council here today.

In a written reply to the question of BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa in the Council, Singh said out of total, 11,283 MW of hydro power can be produced on river Chenab, followed by 3,084 MW on river Jehlum and 1,608 MW on Indus river.

A total of 3,263.46 MW has been harnessed on three western rivers from Jehlum, Chenab and Indus through state, central and public private partnership mode of execution, he said.

While four projects -- 9 MW Dah project, 9 MW Hanu project, 37.5 MW Parnai project and 48 MW Lower Kalnai project -- are under execution, Chenab Valley Power Project has been entrusted to implement three hydro power projects in Kishtwar including 1,000 MW Pakal Dul, 624 MW Kiru and 540 MW Kwar, he said. PTI AB DK MKJ .

