Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) The opposition National Conference and Congress today decided to boycott Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's speech in the assembly on the governor's address, accusing her of failing to make a statement on the issue of civilian killings raised by them in the House.

"We raised the issue of civilian killings in South Kashmir in the House yesterday. The chief minister should have come to the House and made a statement on the issue. But she will come to house later (today) to give reply on the governor's address...

"So I will not listen to her address and will not be present in the House during the address," Leader of Opposition Omar Abdullah said in the Assembly as the opposition continued protests and walked into the well of the House demanding that the chief minister make a statement on the issue.

Soon after the statement, Omar Abdullah and other opposition members staged a walkout.

Later taking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said that they decided to stay away from the Assembly during the chief minister's address.

He charged that the security situation was deteriorating in the state and the government had failed on all fronts.

"We had called for a separate discussion of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress and NC members brought adjournment motion for holding the discussion. They declined it," the NC leader said.

"Yesterday, one youth was killed in Homshalibugh. We demanded a reply from the government. We wanted that the chief minister, who is also the home minister and head of unified command, should come to the House and reply," he said. PTI AB SMN .

