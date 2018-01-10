JK Tyre appoints Rajiv Prasad as head of India operations
New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) JK Tyre & Industries today said it has appointed Rajiv Prasad as president of India Operations.
Prasad brings with him a rich experience of managing large businesses for nearly 30 years.
"I am sure that Prasad will provide adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory," JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said in a statement. PTI MSS SBT .
