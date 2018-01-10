New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) JNUSU office bearers have been called for proctorial enquiry after they, along with students, tried to meet the VC to revoke compulsory attendance decision, which the varsity termed as a "protest demonstration" in "violation" of a Delhi High Court order.

Last year, the Delhi High Court ruled that students cannot protest within 100 metres of the administration building on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

On January 4, a large number of students, led by the JNU Students Union, had gone to meet the vice chancellor to submit a memorandum, carrying over 2,000 signatures, against the compulsory attendance move by the university.

The notice issued by Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar Sharma to JNUSU central panel comprising President, Vice President, Joint Secretary and General Secretary termed it a "protest demonstration" that "violated" the Delhi High Court order.

"This is in reference to the incident dated January 4, which pertains to a protest demonstration by a gathering of about 50 persons (including yourself) around 11.30 am near the staircase leading to the administrative block. This act is in violation of the HC order," the notice said.

"You are directed to appear for hearing before the proctorial committee on January 11 to explain your position in this regard," it said.

The chief proctor was not available for comments.

JNUSU President Geeta Kumari said, "JNU VC through the proctor's office is misinterpreting JNUSU's presence with students to meet the VC as protest! The fact is, VC refused to meet while student waited. However, the Union left ad bloc upon receiving appointment from VC." PTI CPB NSD .

