Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Director-writer Judd Apatow is all set to host this year's Directors Guild of America Awards.

The 50-year-old producer will present the 70th edition of the event on February 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, reported Variety.

Thomas Schlamme, DGA president, said they are thrilled to have Apatow as the host.

"Beyond his impact as a multi-hyphenate force in our industry, Judd's comedic chops, social consciousness, and lifelong love of film and television underlie his unique ability to entertain with heart - whether behind the scenes or in front of a live audience," he said in a statement.

Also a two decade-long DGA member, Apatow's directing and writing credits include "The 40-Year-Old Virgin", "Knocked Up" and "Trainwreck".

He has produced films such as "Bridesmaids", "Superbad", "Pineapple Express", among others.

The DGA also appointed producer-director Don Mischer as the awards chair for the ceremony.

"And when it comes to expertise in live events, specials, and awards, nothing compares to the great Don Mischer. To our Guild's fortune, Don has graciously agreed to add awards chair to his growing list of service and contributions to our Guild," Schlamme added.

Mischer has served two terms on the DGA National Board and bagged 10 DGA Awards.

Last year's event was hosted by actor Jane Lynch. PTI RDS RDS .

