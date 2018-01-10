New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A missed call will now connect people to Delhi's cultural calendar, with the Delhi government launching a dedicated number for this purpose.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a missed call to the number 9323300300 will ensure that a person receives regular updates of events organised by the Art, Culture and Languages and the Tourism department.

"Despite the vibrant cultural calendar, many art enthusiasts remain unaware of the programmes. We want to ensure no person interested in the arts is left out," Sisodia told reporters.

Other than organising cultural events, the government offers scholarships and fellowships that go unseen by deserving candidates at times, an official statement said.

"Announcements for openings, fellowships, grants etc shall also be communicated through this platform," it added.

PTI SBR KJ .

