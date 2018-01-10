Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan today announced the release date of fourth film in the "Krrish" franchise as a birthday gift to actor-son Hrithik Roshan.

"Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of 'Krrish 4' official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithik's birthday," Roshan tweeted.

The father-son duo had announced that "Krrish 4" is in making during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2016.

The first "Krrish" film released in 2006 while the second film in the series, titled "Krrish 3" hit the screens in 2013.

Both the films featured Priyanka Chopra opposite Hrithik.

The series is a follow-up to "Koi... Mil Gaya", which released in 2003. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.