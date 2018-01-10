(EDS: Fixes typo in headline) Dharamsala, Jan 10 (PTI) Lieutenant General Yenduru Venkata Krishna Mohan today took over as the 13th Corps Commander of the Rising Star Corps from Lt Gen S K Saini.

A highly decorated soldier of the 7th Battalion the 11th Gorkha Rifles, Lt. Gen. Mohan has had an illustrious career during which he commanded an Infantry Brigade in High-Altitude Area and a Mountain Division along the China frontier, a defence spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that Lt. Gen. Mohan has excelled in various professional courses during his service.

Lt. Gen. Mohan is a graduate of the Defence Service Staff College, Wellington, and has studied at the Royal College of Defence Studies, London.

The 9 Corps, also known as the Rising Star Corps, was raised in 2005 and is the Indian Army's youngest corps. It is based in Yol cantonment town in Kangra Valley, southeast of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. PTI AB ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.