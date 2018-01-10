Ludhiana, Jan 10 (PTI) In a move that will benefit nearly 4,600 police personnel, the cops in Ludhiana will now get a weekly off, a senior official said today.

"Following the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Suresh Arora, each employee of city police commissionerate will get a weekly off from Wednesday onwards," Ludhiana police commissioner R N Dhoke said in a press release.

"This weekly off will be separate from casual leaves of the employees and all the heads have been asked to prepare the chart accordingly so that all members of the force can avail the facility," he said.

The employees on weekly off will have to keep their phones switched on so that they can be called in case of emergencies.

The Congress-led state government had decided in its first cabinet meeting that the department police would follow schedule of fixed duty hours, except in the case of emergency duties. PTI CHS CHT .

