Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor R Madhavan today won the Day 1 qualification of the Mumbai leg of the MercedesTrophy 2018 golf meet.

Madhavan carded a Nett. Score of 69.6 to emerge victorious on the opening day of the Mumbai qualifications played at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here, said a media release.

The 47-year-old actor will now compete at the national finals of the tournament to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from April 4-6, it said.

The best Gross Winner of the day was Rohan Nigam with an excellent round of 78.

Prominent winners included Arjun Nowhar, who won the Ballantine's Long Drive Challenge with a mammoth drive of 287 yards. Chitresh Vaspate won the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin contest by landing the ball at 3ft from the pin, it said.

In the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots, Vishesh Sahajwala landed the ball at 4 inches from the pin to emerge victorious.

Surjit Dugal, who landed the ball at 1 inch from the line, won the Mercedes-Benz Straightest Drive contest, the release added.

A total of 100 golfers participated on the opening day here and will see another 200 golfers compete for two remaining qualification spots over the next two days.

This year's MercedesTrophy will host 27 days of golf across 12 Indian cities. Pune will host the national finals.

