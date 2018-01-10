Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A 27-year-old man allegedly tried to rape two minor girls after luring them to his house, and was arrested.

The accused took the girls, both 7-8 years old, to his house in Shamli district and tried to rape them yesterday, Kandhla police station SHO O P Choudhary said.

On hearing the girls' cries, neighbours rushed to the house and beat up the accused.

Later, he was handed over to police.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI CORR SMN .

