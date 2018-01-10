Shimla, Jan 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was burnt alive and properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in a fire that broke out today in a house in Kotkhai area here.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire was caused due to short circuiting in the double-storey wooden house in Galeha village.

Jaivara Ram, who was alone in the house as his wife had gone to her daughter's house, was burnt alive.

Fire tenders were rushed from Kotkhai but the flames spread fast and the house was reduced to ashes before the blaze could be brought under control, police said.

"One adjoining house was partially damaged while other houses were saved," a police official said.

Local MLA and former minister, Narendra Bragata expressed grief over the incident and said he would visit the spot after the assembly session was over. PTI PCL CHT .

