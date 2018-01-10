Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly running a betting racket in the city, police said today.

On a tip-off that one person is collecting betting money from punters during a Big Bash League match near a hotel in Chaderghat area, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad, raided and apprehended him.

They seized Rs 1,06,000 and three cell phones, the police said in a release.

The accused person was getting updates of matches on mobile phones by contacting a bookie from Akola in Maharashtra, it said.

"In turn, he informs the same to the punters through his three mobile phones. After completion of the match, he collects the betting amount from the punters and the collection amount is paid to the said bookie," the release said.

BBL is an Australian cricket league. PTI SJR RS NSK .

