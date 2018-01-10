Greater Noida, Jan 10 (PTI) A man today allegedly killed his wife following a heated argument in Sector Beta, police said.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm when the couple was at home, they said.

Following a heated argument, the man allegedly hit the woman on her head with a sharp-edged weapon and fled, the police said.

The woman's father-in-law took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, Brajesh Verma, Kasna police station incharge, said.

The accused was absconding, he said, adding that the man's father has been detained for questioning. PTI CORR KJ .

