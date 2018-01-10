Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is organising a talent search for bowlers in the age group of 16 to 18 years and 19 to 22 years at various centres across Mumbai, Palghar and Thane districts.

The objective of trials is to unearth bowling talent which can be groomed for higher level of cricket, the MCA said in a media release today.

The selection is open for all local bowlers. All the bowlers can register online for the trials at https://mca.crm.khelomore.com.

Khelomore is the digital partner of Mumbai Cricket Association for the said selection trials, the release added.

The schedule of trials is as follows: Date Venue Time 15th January 2018 Wankhede Stadium 10.00 am onwards 16th January 2018 Union Cricket Academy, Wayle Nagar, Kalyan 10.00 am onwards 17th January 2018 Central Maidan, Thane 10.00 am onwards 18th January 2018 Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali 10.00 am onwards 19th January 2018 Sainath C.C., Virar 10.00 am onwards 20th January 2018 PDTSA Ground, MIDC, Boisar 10.00 am onwards.

