Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) A top official of the Metro Railway Kolkata today met Trinamool Congress MP in Lok Sabha Dinesh Trivedi urging him to expedite all pending metro rail projects and resolve local problems through mutual discussion.

The main objective of the meeting was to ensure that Railway related local issues and problems are mutually discussed and timely resolved, said Ajay Vijayvargiya, General Manager, Metro Railway, after the meeting.

"Discussions were held on various issues in connection with the clearing of impediments of the various ongoing Metro Projects so that they are completed on time," Vijayvargiya said.

Trivedi, a former Railway Minister, was also keen to know the progress of work with special reference to the BaranagarÂ–Barackpore Metro Project, which is the northern extension of the North-South metro line, and discussed how the stumbling blocks could be cleared.

Senior Officers of Metro Railway were also present in the meeting. PTI AKB JM .

