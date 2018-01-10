Malda (WB), Jan 10 (PTI) A large number of migrant labourers from Malda district have queued up in front of the collectorate building here for the last five days seeking work for 200 days a year in view of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's recent assurance to them.

The chief minister had announced at a meeting in Purulia district on December 12 that migrant labourers who were willing to return to the state would find jobs back home.

She had said that she did not want people of West Bengal to face any danger while working in other states.

Banerjee had said this in the aftermath of the gruesome killing of Afrazul Khan, a migrant worker from Malda.

Khan was brutally killed in Rajasthan in December last year.

Malda ADM (General) R Vimla said no untoward incident was reported today in front of the administrative building and applications were taken according to the normal procedure.

There was no problem in case of 200 days' work as it was a matter of the Gram Panchayat level and all applications relating to job applications would be sent through the concerned Blocks, the official said.

But in respect of financial assistance there was no government order so far, the official said.

Due to a huge gathering on Monday, a disorderly situation had arisen before the main administrative building here when the ADM (General) had to tackle the situation with the help of the police.

When Matiur Rahaman, a labourer, had sought a received copy of the application on Monday, the Regional Transport Officer Tapan Kumar Mallick had allegedly misbehaved with him.

After the incident was brought to the notice of the District Magistrate Koushik Bhattacherjee, he said he would look into the matter.

District Panchayat and Rural development officer Sukanta Saha said two separate cells have been formed for helping the labourers and two counters have been opened for collecting applications from them.

The officer said "in case of financial assistance, we will proceed in accordance with the advise of the panchayat department and in case of the 200 days work, the district administration will forward the cases to the concerned Blocks." PTI COR MM MM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.