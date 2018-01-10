services New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) There was slight respite from the biting cold in Delhi with the minimum temperature rising to 6.8 degrees Celsius from yesterday's 4.2 degrees Celsius, even as fog continued to disrupt train services.

The sun shone bright and the maximum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, a MeT department official said.

As of 6 am, 22 north-bound trains were cancelled, three rescheduled while 49 were running late due to fog, a senior railway official said.

Relative humidity oscillated between 97 and 40 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast clear skies for tomorrow with mist and shallow fog in the morning.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 23 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively," the MeT department said.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal. PTI PLB NSD .

