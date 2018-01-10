Kohima, Jan 10 (PTI) Naga people from various states of the country and Myanmar came together today to observe the Naga Day here to commemorate submission of the memorandum on the Naga rights to the Simon Commission in 1929.

The theme of the programme organised by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) was "Nagas without borders Â– Nurturing cooperation taking steps to Naga unity".

"Nagas live in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Burma and by coming together we demonstrate our collective desire to live as one people," FNR Convener Rev Wati Aier said.

An 18-point declaration was adopted at the programme on issues concerning issues such as Naga Reconciliation, Naga Political struggle and Naga Day.

"As Nagas we say sorry to each other for the hurts we have caused to one another in words, attitudes and actions thus provoking the worst in each other and damaging ourselves," the declaration on Naga Reconciliation read. PTI NBS NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.