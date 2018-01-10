Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education Bali Bhagat today said the government has accepted most of the demands of National Health Mission staff in the state and their demand of regularisation of job is being looked into.

During the Zero Hour of the Assembly, he said a four- member committee constituted by the government to look into the demands of the National Health Mission (NHM) employees in the state has presented its report and the recommendations are under consideration.

Bhagat said the panel has presented a detailed report on the strength of NHM employees in the state, financial implication, regularisation of service and other issues.

The minister was responding to concerns expressed by MLAs Satpal Sharma, Er Abdul Rasheed, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Yawar Ahmad Mir, Rajiv Jasrotia, R S Pathania and M Y Tarigami over problems being faced by patients due to prolonged strike of NHM staff in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhagat said in its report, the committee has put the number of NHM employees in the state at 8,402 and their regularisation in one go would have a financial implication of Rs 224 crore on the state exchequer.

The minister said the panel has recommended phased regularisation of the employees starting with 1,020 staff which would involve financial implication of Rs 27.41 crore.

However, the minister said, the government has met several other demands of NHM employees.

He said earlier, maternity leave for three months without salary had been granted for the staff, but now they can avail the leave along with perks.

The staff are also entitled to EPF, accident insurance and other incentives, Bhagat said.

The minister praised the contribution of NHM employees and appealed them to resume their duty.

More than 11,000 NHM employees have been on strike since December 20 in support of their various demands, including regularisation of jobs. PTI AB NSD .

