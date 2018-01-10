No darshan of Siddhivinayak idol till Jan 14
By PTI | Published: 10th January 2018 10:40 PM |
Last Updated: 10th January 2018 10:48 PM | A+A A- |
Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The `darshan' of Ganesh idol at the famous Siddhivinayak temple here will be closed for devotees till January 14, the temple trust today said.
The original idol of lord Ganesh is getting a new layer of saffron (`shendoor') hence it won't be available for `darshan', it said.
Replica of the idol will be available for `darshan' for devotees, it added. PTI ND KRK .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.