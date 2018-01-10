Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The `darshan' of Ganesh idol at the famous Siddhivinayak temple here will be closed for devotees till January 14, the temple trust today said.

The original idol of lord Ganesh is getting a new layer of saffron (`shendoor') hence it won't be available for `darshan', it said.

Replica of the idol will be available for `darshan' for devotees, it added. PTI ND KRK .

