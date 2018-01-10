New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Admissions to the entry-level classes in Delhi under the economically weaker section and disadvantaged group categories will begin from January 22, with the Delhi government issuing guidelines for the process.

While those belonging to families with annual income less than Rs 1 lakh can seek admission under the economically weaker section (EWS) category, the disadvantaged group (DG) category applicants include -- SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, physically challenged, orphan and transgender and all children living with or affected by HIV.

"Admissions of the EWS and DG category shall be made through computerised lottery system in the said schools against 25 per cent seats reserved," a notification by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The application process for the two categories will begin on January 22 and will conclude on February 21. The first list will be displayed on March 7 and subsequent lists will come out during the month, it said.

The DoE has asked each participating school to upload the details of residential areas falling in its neighbourhood till January 15 and for the subsequent three days suggestions will be taken from schools regarding residential areas in the neighbourhood by a team set-up at the zonal-level for further streamlining of details.

The nursery admission process for approximately 1,600 private schools in the national capital began on December 27, with the government deciding not to impose any upper age limit this year. PTI GJS KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.