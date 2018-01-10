Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) Odisha government is likely to present a bigger budget for 2018-19 during the third week of February with emphasis on agriculture, social security and infrastructure development.

This was stated by Finance Minister S B Behera today after attending a pre-budget consultive meeting attended by economics experts and former Finance Ministers.

Â“Some people may criticise that the government will introduce a budget keeping the next assembly election in view.

But, the government has been bringing pro-people budget every year. In all previous budgets, social sector, farmers and other welfare activities have been given a priority,Â” Behera told reporters.

Odisha's fiscal management has been very good, said finance secretary T K Pandey adding that all the participants in the meeting have given their views on this line. As the financial situation in the state has improved, there may be a big size budget for 2018-19, he said.

Former Finance Minister Prafulla Ghadai, who was a part of the meeting, stressed on filling up vacancies to ensure proper implementation of welfare schemes.

Another former Finance Minister Panchanan Kanungo said: "I hope that the size of the budget for 2018-19 will be around Rs 1.20 lakh crore. The Government may introduce pension for farmers or do something in procurement policy. But agriculture sector would be prioritised.Â” PTI AAM JM .

