New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A parliamentary panel today expressed concern over availability of funds for proposed National Sports University and suggested that the corporate sector should be approached for their contribution under CSR.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resource Development, headed by Satyanarayan Jatiya, in its report on the national sports university bill, has also suggested that it should use information technology to provide online courses to students in other parts of the country.

"The Committee was concerned about the availability of funds for the University and felt that at any point of time it should not suffer due to resource constraints," Rajya Sabha secretariat said in a statement.

It was further suggested that in addition to the provision made in the bill, corporate sector should be approached for contribution under their corporate social responsibility requesting for setting up of chairs, fellowships and scholarships in the varsity.

The National Sports University Bill 2017 was introduced in August last year in the Lok Sabha.

The university is proposed to be set up in Manipur.

The panel feels that the proposed National Sports University would prove to be an umbrella institute at the national level.

It will synchronise all the sports related activities right from spreading the sports culture throughout the country to producing the medal winning sportspersons at global level.

