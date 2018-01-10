Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor Parineeti Chopra has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's "Kesari".

Producer Karan Johar today confirmed the news on Twitter.

"The lead actress in #KESARI is ... Parineeti Chopra," Johar wrote tagging the actor.

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

Akshay, 50, started filming the project and also released his first look from the movie on January 5. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.