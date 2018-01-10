Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) The South Central Railway (SCR) has increased the rate of platform tickets at Hyderabad and other stations here to regulate the flow of people to enter platforms during the Sankranti festival season.

"In order to regulate the flow of people to enter the platforms and avoid inconvenience to the travelling public by means of ensuring decongestion of platforms, the rate of platform ticket at Hyderabad railway station will be enhanced from present Rs 10 to Rs 20 for a period of seven days (January 11-17)," a SCR release said today.

It is anticipated that there will be huge crowd of rail travellers as well as accompanying non-travellers at Hyderabad Railway Station in view of the ensuing Sankranti festival season, it said.

The platform ticket rates have also been increased at Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations here, according to separate releases issued by the SCR. PTI SJR RSY .

