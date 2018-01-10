Ferozepur, Jan 10 (PTI) Police here today claimed to have solved the murder case of a retired subedar by arresting one person.

Giving details, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police Ferozepur, said some unidentified people had scaled the wall of the residence of Amar Singh (62), a resident of a cantonment area on January 8, with an intention of committing theft.

However, Singh woke up hearing some noises and came out to check the main door, he said.

As he came out, the robbers allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, following which he got seriously injured.

His wife Charanjit Kaur, who had also woken up after hearing screams of her husband, also confronted the attacker, following which she sustained injuries, Sidhu said.

Later, the robber fled the spot, he said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital and his wife was still recovering, the SSP said, adding that a case under sections 302, 324 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Ferozepur cantonment police station in this regard.

The SSP said that during the investigation, the police checked the CCTV footage of the camera installed in one of the places adjacent to Singh's house.

"After investigations, the police identified the person as Robert alias Johny son of Mangal, a resident of the Ferozepur cantonment area," Sidhu said, adding that a hunt was launched to nab the accused who was later arrested.

"The weapon used by the accused was also seized," the SSP said. PTI COR CHS HP KJ .

