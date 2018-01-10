New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Visitors at the National Rail Museum here can experience a ride on the century-old Patiala monorail every Thursday.

It is the latest in over 100 real-size exhibits displayed in the museum which showcases the glory of a bygone era.

Built by Maharaja of Patiala Bhupinder Singh, the rail- cum-road-borne railway system was one of its kind in the world.

This unique monorail hauled by steam locomotives is one of its kind in the world and has been made available for visitors every Thursday, the railways said today.

Formally inaugurated on February 1, 1977, the National Rail Museum offers history, heritage, romance, nostalgia, fun, leisure and entertainment, all at one place.

Spread over 10 acres at Chanakyapuri here, it comprises an indoor gallery devoted to displaying various exhibits, models, records, photographs, coat of arms and documents. PTI ASG NSD .

