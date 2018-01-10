Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan police today arrested three government officials for accepting bribes in separate cases, a top official said.

"An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted in Banswara, a food inspector in Rajsamand, and a junior clerk posted in Jhunjhunu district were arrested by the teams," ACB's director general Alok Tripathi said.

In Banswara, ASI Mohan Kumar Ninama posted at Sadar police station was arrested by ACB Dungarpur team while taking bribe of Rs 10,000 for settling a police case.

In another case, an ACB team in Rajsamand arrested food inspector Sriram Mishra for not acting against a dairy firm.

"Mishra was arrested while accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant," Tripathi said.

"Acting on another complaint, an ACB team in Jhunjhunu arrested a junior clerk Sandeep Kumar while he was taking bribe of Rs 4,500 to get the names of a family added in the Food Security Scheme," he said. PTI AG CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.