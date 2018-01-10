New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) From forgotten folk music traditions to secret royal suppers, from wildlife trails to pottery workshops, the second edition of Ranthambore Festival promises to be a mix bag of experiences.

Scheduled to be held from January 19-21, the festival will see the folk music traditions from Rajasthan and Kutch, as well as interactive conversations with India's leading wildlife conservationists.

Hosted at the Nahargarh Palace in Ranthambore, the not- for-profit cultural festival is organised by the Puqaar Foundation and supported by BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, First Stone and Jeep.

"The festival will combine music, nature and well-being experiences to offer attendees a series of immersive and highly interactive cultural and nature experiences," organisers said.

The highlight of the three-day-festival is a live performance by Bollywood actor and singer Farhan Akhtar on the inaugural day.

Rochak Kohli of the 'Pani da rang' fame will also be performing on January 20.

The event will also introduce audience to unique musical instruments like the 'bakri ki masak' found only in Mewat (northwestern India).

Made entirely of goat skin, the instrument's uniqueness lie in the unmatched sound it produces.

Folk musician Kanha Ram's performance on Meera's bhajans, will bring to stage instruments like the ektara and khartaal.

Other attractions at the festival include the Faran Ensemble, an Israeli musical trio, and the nagada ensemble, which will mix voices, Indian ragas and Mongolian diphonic songs, with instruments such as the hand-pan, the kora, nagara, singing bowls, flutes, kalimbas and more.

A guided cycle tour of Ranthambore to experience the confluence of history and nature, and tiger safaris are also on offer. PTI TRS TRS .

