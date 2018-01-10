New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and Gujarat ATS today detained a man, suspected to be involved in the 2000 Red Fort attack, here, police said.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism squad informed the Delhi Police today that one Bilal Ahmed Kawa, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case, was travelling from Srinagar to Delhi, they said.

Kawa was detained in the evening from the Delhi Airport and his questioning is underway, the police said.

A senior officer from the Special Cell confirmed that a man has been detained but said that they are verifying whether he is Kawa.

Three people, including two Army jawans, were killed in the December 22, 2000 Red Fort attack. PTI SLB DIP .

