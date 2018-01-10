Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam" director Vignesh Shivan says it was challenging to adapt Akshay Kumar- starrer "Special 26" for Tamil audiences.

"I don't think remakes should be looked down upon. It's a daunting task to create something that interests audiences.

And I invested a lot of time and effort to present the film in an entertaining, family-friendly manner. I have not done a frame-by-frame copy. We bought the rights of the film," he said.

The 32-year-old director said the job of adapting the film became easier as he was working with Suriya.

"Suriya sir is an absolute delight to work with. He is a director's artiste. I have received overwhelming responses for Suriya sir's makeover in the film," Shivan said in an interview.

Shivan said he loves capturing spontaneous moments of his actors on sets rather than restricting himself to the dialogue sheet.

"My working style differs in every film. I don't want any of the sequences to look staged, so I never insist on going by the lines in the dialogue sheets.

"I feel like I'm on crutches when I have to go by the dialogue sheet. I want the artiste's natural, spontaneous reaction and vocabulary so that it adds a genuine flavor to the scene without which the sequence becomes entirely cinematic." The story of "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam" is set in the late '80s but the director did not go out of the way to recreate the era.

"We didn't try to register the period with bell-bottoms or big-collared shirts. The gap between technology and communication during that period favoured an interesting exploit, which is narrated in the film." Produced by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam" stars Keerthy Suresh as the lead heroine.

Also featuring Ramya Krishnan, Senthil, Suresh Chandra Menon, Sudhakar and RJ Balaji in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release this Friday. PTI CORR BK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.