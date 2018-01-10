Dharamsala, Jan 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat today called upon the newly-elected members of the state assembly to set aside their political differences and work together for the development of the state.

"The members should work together with a positive mindset to achieve the common goal of taking the state forward and ensuring development and prosperity," the Governor said in his address to the 13th state assembly.

"The members should leave the acrimony of elections behind, rise above political vendetta and work together for development and prosperity of the state," he said, adding they had the responsibility of developing their respective constituencies and the state as a whole.

He said the opposition should come up with constructive suggestions so that good policies can be formed, he said.

"There has been a new opening and I wish new niches of progress and development are carved out with the co-operation and support of the members," he said.

The governor said some of the decisions taken by the newly-formed BJP government were important for the welfare of the people.

"..such as lowering the age limit from 80 years to 70 years for awarding social security, pension, releasing 3 per cent dearness allowance to the employees of the state with immediate effect from July 1 and constitution of sub-committee to tackle stray animal problem," he said.

The governor said that maintaining law and order in the state will be the state government's top priority.

He also praised Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's cabinet of ministers, saying it was "balanced" with a blend of experience and youth.

Devvrat congratulated the voters, especially the women and youth, for participating in the elections in a big way.

He also complimented the Election Commission for conducting the polls peacefully in a single phase. PTI PCL CHT .

