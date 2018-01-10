Mohali, Jan 10 (PTI) Punjab's Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today announced Rs 24 lakh for the development of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur memorial in Chappar Chiri here.

Sidhu said the fund would be used for the development of the site as well as the facilitation of tourists.

The memorial was set up in 2011 to acknowledge the valour of the Sikhs in a historic battle with the Mughals.

Sidhu's visit to the memorial came after the MLA from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu demanded sprucing up of the basic infrastructure of the memorial, an official release said.

Sidhu announced Rs 12 lakh on the behalf of the rural development and panchayat minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa for the restoration of the approach road towards the memorial as well as Rs 12 lakh from his own discretionary quota for the beautification of the memorial and facilitation of tourists.

"The Punjab government will develop historical and heritage sites of the State as tourist hubs to attract tourists from both country and abroad," Sidhu said.

He said heritage festivals would be revived in the state and his department would hold such festivals in Patiala, Amritsar, Bathinda, and Kapurthala.

"The main motive is to create ample employment opportunities through the rich and glorious cultural heritage of the state," said Sidhu. PTI CHS CHT .

