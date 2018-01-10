Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) Customs officials at the airport here have recovered gold and foreign currency totally worth Rs 56 lakh in two separate seizures.

The gold worth Rs 52 lakh was seized from a passenger, who arrived from Sharjah today while US dollar worth Rs 4.3 lakh from a Colombo-bound passenger last night, a Customs release said.

Officials acting on a tip-off, examined the baggage of Syed Ibrahim Kuddus, which led to unearthing of gold kept concealed in a multimedia speaker system.

The gold was of 24-carat purity and valued at Rs 52 lakh, the release said adding the passenger was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

In the second haul, officials recovered USD 6,900 from 55-year-old Sundareswaran Palaniyandi, who was bound for Colombo by a private airliner last night, the release said adding further investigation was on. PTI VIJ SS .

