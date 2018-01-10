Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have started shooting for a song sequence for their film "Race 3" to be choreographed by director Remo D'Souza.

The song will feature both Salman and Jacqueline, who are collaborating once again after the success of their last outing "Kick".

Producer Ramesh Taurani shared the news on Twitter and posted, "Shooting our first song on 'Race 3' with my director and the best choreographer in the country Remo D'Souza, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez." The action thriller film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah. PTI RB BK .

