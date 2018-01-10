New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Handset major Samsung today unveiled a new smartphone -- Galaxy A8+ -- priced at Rs 32,990 to strengthen its play in the premium category in India.

"Galaxy A8+ carries forward the legacy of our A series smartphones with its stylish design and flagship features at never-seen-before prices," Samsung India General Manager Mobile Business Aditya Babbar said.

He added that the device will include features like Samsung Pay and Bixby Vision.

Citing GfK data, Babbar said Samsung had 56 per cent value share and 51 per cent share in terms of volume of the premium smartphone category (priced above Rs 30,000).

The Galaxy A8+ features 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 256 GB), 6-inch Infinity Display, 16MP/8MP dual front camera and 16MP rear camera along with 3500 mAh battery.

It will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from January 20.

********************* Sagoon opens 3rd round of crowd-funding, launches new app * US-based social commerce platform Sagoon has opened its third round of crowdfunding to allow people to invest in the company.

The company, which claims to have 2.2 million users of its desktop platform, has also unveiled a mobile app and expects to add 10-15 million new users in the next six months.

"We have so far raised USD 3.2 million through crowd funding and another USD 1.5 million through private investors.

We are now opening our doors to another round of crowd funding," Sagoon founder Govinda Giri said.

He added that the company will spend about USD 1 million in India over the next few months on marketing to drive awareness about its brand.

The company has a team of 40 people in India (mostly engineers) apart from employees based in the US and Nepal.

********************* GE Power India bags Rs 813 cr order * GE Power India today said it has bagged an order of Rs 813.8 crore from Navayuga Engineering Company for setting up 80 MW of hydro power capacity.

GE Power India has been "awarded a contract worth Rs 818.3 crore by Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd to design, manufacture, supply,..., testing and commissioning of 12 Nos., 80 MW capacity Vertical full Kaplan Turbine generator units along with all associated auxiliary and ancillary equipment," GE Power India said in a BSE filing today. PTI SR KKS SBT .

