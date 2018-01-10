Dubai, Jan 10 (AP) Saudi news websites are reporting that a prince who headed the kingdom's Maritime Sports Federation has been sacked from his post and replaced by a military officer.

The move comes after he purportedly made an audio recording calling the government's publicly stated reasons for arresting 11 princes "false" and "illogical." The nearly six-minute-long audio has been posted online and published on Arabic media websites this week. The Associated Press could not independently verify its authenticity.

After the audio was made public, state-linked Saudi news websites Sabq and Okaz reported Prince Abdullah bin Saud bin Mohammed had been fired from his post.

Saudi Arabia's attorney general on Sunday said the 11 princes were arrested for protesting a royal order to halt utility payments for royals. (AP) KIS .

