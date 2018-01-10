New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi today ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of R C Overseas to recover dues of over Rs 9.64 lakh.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on R C Overseas in the matter of Sai Info through an order dated April 21, 2010.

The total dues amount to Rs 9,64,726, including annual interest and other costs.

In an attachment notice, Sebi has directed the banks to attach all accounts including lockers held by R C Overseas.

Also the regulator has directed the depositories -- NSDL and CDSL -- to attach all demat accounts of the firm.

In a separate ruling, the regulator ordered the attachment of bank accounts of Rajendra Seclease to recover dues of over Rs 1.89 lakh.

Sebi has been given powers to attach properties and bank accounts, among other things, of entities which have failed to comply with the regulator's directions involving payment of penalties and other dues. PTI VRN SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.