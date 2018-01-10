Beijing, Jan 10 (PTI) Shanghai has installed the world's first 3D-printed bus stops in an ancient town which is part of the city, according to a media report.

The bus shelters have a unique closed loop design, and two-round stools are set inside the grey rectangle frame.

The original print marks still remain, allowing observers to see how the structure was made layer-by-layer, state-run People's Daily reported.

The grey coloured raw materials are environmentally friendly and renewable materials recycled from demolished buildings. They were chosen to naturally fit the style of the ancient town of Fengjing, Shanghai, the report said.

The structures have attracted interest, as there were no bus stops like that before, only bus stop signs, it said.

