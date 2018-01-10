(Eds: Correcting the dateline) Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI): Cardiac stents maker Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) has raised Rs 230 crore from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and Samara Capital.

"As part of the current transaction, a fund managed by Morgan Stanley has invested Rs 160 crore into the company for a minority stake. Our existing investor Samara Capital also participated in the round with Rs 70 crore," SMT said in statement today.

The proceeds from the transaction will be used to finance SMT's organic growth, acquisitions and R&D.

Founded in 2001, SMT is one of the first Asian companies to indigenously develop and manufacture coronary stents and is the market leader of minimally invasive coronary stents (drug-eluting and bare metal), renal stents, PTCA balloon catheters and other cardio vascular accessories in the country.

SMT has a plant in Gujarat and two R&D centers, of which one is in Ireland.

****** Nissan to launch AMT version of Redi-Go Japanese auto major Nissan Motor's has announced the pre-launch bookings for the automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its Datsun redi-GO.

The redi-Go AMT, whose deliveries will began from January 23, joins the other four Datsun models, the company said today.

"During the past 20 months, we launched four variants of the Datsun redi-Go to address the changing needs of customers. With the new redi-Go AMT, we aim to offer convenience of city drive at an accessible price," Nissan Motor India managing director Jerome Saigot said, adding the compact car was first launched in June 2016.

****** Access your Kotak Bank account with your fingerprint Now, you will be able to access bank account on the mobile phone by scanning the fingerprint or letting the device use its feature to authenticate your face.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has introduced the facility that can be accessed through select devices having the facility, and without entering any credentials, it said in a statement.

The customer's biometric credentials will be stored on her own phone and not on the bank servers, it said, adding that the MPIN will have to be entered for conducting financial transactions.

****** BoI signs pact with RXIL as TReDS partner State-run Bank of India has entered into an agreement with the Receivables Exchange of India (RXIL) as a trade receivables discounting system (TReDS) partner for discounting invoices of MSMEs on digital platform.

RXIL is a joint venture between Sidbi and NSE, set up to operate a TReDS platform for factoring of invoices of the MSMEs in compliance of guidelines issued by RBI.

TReDS is a digital platform to help MSMEs to get their trade receivables financed at a competitive rates through an auction mechanism.

****** Esaf Small Finance Bank ties up with Kinetic Green ESAF Small Finance Bank has entered into a strategic agreement with electric rickshaw maker Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions to finance electric rickshaws in 13 states.

The bank will follow the joint lending group model with weekly installments that will bring forth more discipline and ease of repayments for the potential loan takers.

