New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Some of the Indian-origin lawmakers, who participated in the PIO-Parliamentary Conference today, visited their places of origin.

Ramesh Sangha, a Canadian MP from Brampton Centre, visited his hometown in Jalandhar in Punjab during his trip to India.

Sangha, a Congress worker while he was in India, migrated to Canada in 1994. He got elected to the House of Commons on the Liberal Party of Canada's ticket in 2015.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, a lawmaker from Maungakiekie in New Zealand, also took the opportunity to visit her parents in Chennai.

Born in India and raised in Singapore, Radhakrishnan moved to New Zeland to purse her studies and later joined the New Zealand Labour Party.

However, there were also some who could not visit their place of origin.

Gopaul Boodhan, the mayor of Chaguanas Borough Corporation, Trindad and Tobago, who is also attending the conference, wanted to visit Bihar but could not.

"Coming to India is always an emotional moment," Boodhan said.

The first PIO-Parliamentary Conference is being attended by 134 elected representatives from 24 countries including France, Fiji, Switzerland and Mauritius. PTI PR KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.