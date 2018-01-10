7th race : Splash Plate (Div-I) 1200M: 7th race : Splash Plate (Div-I) 1200M: Oceana (Sunil Kumar Sharma) 57.5 Chisty first Perfecto 53.5 Sunil Samson second Waterfall 58 P Dhebe third Atlantis 61 R Ahmed fourth All Ran Won by: 1l, Nk and 2-1/4ls Time: One min:11.65 seconds Tote: Rs 67 for win.Rs 21,Rs 13 and Rs 16 for places Favourite : Perfecto Winner trained by : Girinath Forecast : Rs 391 Quinella : Rs 220 Shp: Rs 47 Trinalla: 70 pct Rs 520 30 pct Rs 289 Exacta: 70 pct Rs 2,457 30 pct Rs 1,819.PTI CORR KKU RBS .

