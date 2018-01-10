injured (Eds: Adds details) Dehri-on-Sone (Bihar), Jan 10 (PTI) A stampede broke out during an army recruitment drive at Dehri-on-Sone in Bihar's Rohtas district in the early hours today, killing an aspirant and injuring four others, police said.

The incident took place around 3 AM when thousands of aspirants, impatient as they waited outside in the cold, tried to gatecrash the BMP (Bihar Military Police) ground through the police lines to take the physical test for the job of a jawan, Rohtas Superintendent of Police M S Dhillon said.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, who hailed from Gaya district, the SP said.

Kumar was among the five people who were injured in the stampede, Dhillon said, adding, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The four other injured -- Vimlesh Kumar, Devbrat Kumar Shyamnandan Kumar Verma and Dharmendra Kumar -- were receiving treatment at the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram, the SP said adding, their condition is stated to be out of danger.

The situation was brought under control using mild force and entry was allowed in a disciplined manner.

Dehri-On-Sone is around 80 km from state capital Patna.

BMP-2 is located here. BMP-1 is in Danapur on the outskirt of Patna.

The incident happened on the fifth day of the recruitment drive which will continue till January 18.

The drive was not effected by the incident and physical test continued as per schedule. The test went ahead as the incident happened at the gate and not in the ground, said Col.

Rajiv Kumar, under whom the recruitment drive is underway.

More than 5,000 registrations are done everyday district-wise out of which nearly 4,500 aspirants turn up for the rally. Today was the turn of applicants from Gaya district. PTI CORR NAC RBT SNS TIR .

